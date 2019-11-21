Albouystown fisherman jailed for wounding drinking partner

A 25-year-old Albouystown, Georgetown, resident, was on Thursday sentenced to two years imprisonment for maliciously wounding his drinking partner, whilst ‘playing around’ with knives.

The sentence was handed down by Magistrate Rondel Weever at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, after the court found sufficient evidence into the matter against Kevin Allicock.

Allicock had pleaded not guilty to the charge which detailed that on April 17 at Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Joseph Barker with the intent to maim, disfigure, or cause grievous bodily harm.

According to reports, the Virtual Complaint and Allicock were both imbibing whilst playing around with knives. During the said activity, the defendant armed himself with one of the knives and dealt Barker a stab to his neck.

A police report was made and Barker was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he received medical attention for his wound.