Albion pedal cyclist killed in accident

A 59-year-old pedal cyclist of Albion, Corentyne, Berbice is now dead following an accident which occurred this morning along the Nigg Public Road, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Mohabir Ramnarine was riding his bicycle at around 11:30hrs when he was hit from behind by a speeding motorcar driven by a 50-year-old man.

As a result, the pedal cyclist hit the left side windscreen and subsequently fell onto the road surface causing him to receive injuries about his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious state by the police and was escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.