Albion man remanded for rape

A 47-year-old man of Albion, Corentyne, Berbice was on Thursday remanded to prison after he was charged for rape.

Brian Luke appeared at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plead to the charge of rape under Section 3 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03.

The matter was adjourned to September 14 at the Albion Magistrate’s Court.

INews understands that the man was charged for the robbery and rape of a 64-year-old woman which occurred on August 16.

Reports indicate that the suspect raped the woman and then robbed her of $200,000.

After a report was made to the police, the suspect was arrested at his home and the stolen money was recovered.