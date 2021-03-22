Albion Estate surpasses weekly production target

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is reporting that the Albion/Port Mourant Estate has surpassed it weekly sugar production target for the week ending March 20, 2021.

It related that this was the second time in four weeks that the Estate exceeded its weekly sugar production target for the first crop.

The Estate, which is tasked to produce 50.6 per cent of the Corporation’s first crop target of 42,608 metric tonnes, churned out 2,021 metric tonnes surpassing its target of 1,999 metric tonnes.

That means that the Estate surpassed its target by 22 metric tonnes for the week.

Despite five hours of factory downtime, the Estate was able to ground for 142.5 hours.

The Estate recorded an average of 66 per cent harvesters’ attendance for the week; however, for the last three days, same had increased to over 80 per cent.

As at week ending March 20, the Estate produced 6,890 MT of sugar out of its First Crop’s target of 21,573 MT.

Meanwhile, the Corporation wishes to congratulate the Management, Staff and Workers of Albion/Port Mourant Estate for being the only Estate to achieve its weekly sugar production target for week ending March 20, 2021.

All employees are urged to continue to give of their best so that more weekly sugar production targets can be achieved and, in the process, gaining additional income.

The two other grinding Estates (Blairmont and Uitvlugt) have also achieved their weekly productions targets on two occasions, thus far, for the first crop of 2021.