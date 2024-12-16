Alberttown father of 2 found dead

A 56-year-old man was this afternoon found dead, with blood oozing from his mouth, outside of his Alberttown, Georgetown home.

Dead is Kenny Reece, a father of two.

The man’s cousin, Mikada Oudkerk told reporters that she was at home when she received a call from a relative overseas about the incident.

Upon arriving at the location, Oudkerk said she was informed that the man had consumed a poisonous substance that was allegedly given to him by someone.

Oudkerk further disclosed that there was a lot of blood in the bathroom area of the man’s house.

She was unaware if her cousin had any issues or misunderstanding with anyone.

A postmortem examination is scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday.

Investigations are continuing.

--- ---