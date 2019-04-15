Albertown man slapped with cocaine trafficking charge

Trevor Ford on Monday was taken before Principle Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to the charge for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The 53-year-old man of Lot 53 Third Street, Albertown, Georgetown plead not guilty to the charge, which stated on April 11, 2019 at his Kitty, Georgetown residence, police ranks conducted a search and six and a half grams of cocaine was discovered in his back yard.

The prosecution is contending that Ford was home alone when the narcotics was discovered. He lives at the address with his 21-year-old nephew.

In court on Monday, Ford told the court that on April 11 he went to bail a friend, who left a motorcycle in his care but when he returned home police ranks stormed his residence and conducted a search.

He said that the ranks then indicated to him that three motorcycle, a cellular phone and narcotics were found in his backyard.

He further stated the Police ceased his cellular phone and returned his SIM card to his family. “I do not deal with narcotics your honor,” Ford told the magistrate in his plea for bail.

Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris did not object to bail. He was released on $20,000 bail and the case will continue on April 29.