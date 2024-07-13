Airport ramp attendant charged with narcotics trafficking

Mark Ferrell, a 52-year-old Ramp Attendant of Trans Guyana Airways at Ogle Airport and a resident of Pigeon Place, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was remanded to prison for narcotics trafficking.
Ferrell was arrested on Wednesday with 59.50 lbs of cannabis. He was charged on Friday with the Offence of Possession of Narcotics for Trafficking.
The defendant appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate Court before Her Worship Rushell Liverpool, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded guilty, but due to his explanation, the Magistrate entered a ‘not guilty’ plea.
Ferrell was remanded to prison until his next court appearance on August 6.
