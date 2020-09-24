Aircraft owners call for improved infrastructure in aviation sector

The Aircraft Owners’ Association of Guyana (AOAG) today called for improved infrastructure in the aviation sector, inclusive of better and more runways.

The organisation – comprising Trans Guyana Airways, JAGS Aviation, Wings Aviation and Roraima Airways – explained that the current infrastructure makes it challenging to operate.

The concerns were raised during the Association’s Annual General Meeting held today at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle, Greater Georgetown.

The Association called for rehabilitated runways and the introduction of new ones to facilitate the landing of larger aircraft.

Meanwhile, the group was in support of the removal of tax on domestic travel, which was imposed by the former APNU/AFC administration.

Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill said his government is committed to developing the aviation sector.

He revealed that the government is intends to develop two new hinterland airstrips.

Minister Edghill also assured that other issues affecting the sector will also be addressed through consultation with the association in the near future.