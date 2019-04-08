Air Canada makes emergency landing in Barbados after passenger dies

An Air Canada flight was forced to make an emergency landing at the Grantly Adams International Airport yesterday, following a medical emergency in which 94-year-old German man died on board, according to a CMC report.

The authorities related that flight AC 1724 from Montréal-Trudeau International to Barbados was met by emergency services, the CMC reported.

It was reported that the man; Heinrch Hamelbeck, was seated next to his 84-year-old wife Edith, when he moved to use the bathroom.

After he was gone for a while, his wife went to check on him and found him unresponsive in the bathroom.

Police said that Hamelbeck died aboard the flight 1725 – as a result, its departure was cancelled, CMC reported.