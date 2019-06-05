Agricola fatal accident: Truck driver granted station bail … continues to seek medical attention

Danion Welcome; the truck driver who was severely beaten after the truck he was driving collided with seven-year-old Ciara Benjamin killing her on the spot along the Agricola Public Road on Saturday last, was granted station bail.

According to his Attorney, James Bond, the driver was released on $100,000 station bail on Tuesday after which he was admitted to the Woodlands Hospital for medical treatment due to the injuries he received.

However, Police sources confirmed that although Police Commissioner Leslie James had encouraged persons who witnessed what transpired on the fateful day to come forward, no one showed up to date.

The Police are nevertheless reviewing all possible angles by way of CCTV footage acquired to determine who was responsible for the child’s death.

On Saturday last, the child was attempting to cross the road with her aunt, Simone Barry, when she was struck by a truck, bearing registration plate GWW 962 and driven by Welcome.

The truck remained fixed on the median with the child pinned underneath. A light pole was unearthed from the impact and collapsed on the roadway.

Shortly after, the driver was beaten by residents, and reportedly suffered a fractured skull along with other contusions about his body.

His Attorney issued a statement later, that his client was neither reckless nor negligent during the tragic accident.

Bond posited that Welcome was proceeding at some 20km per hour but was forced onto the median by a taxi. He is of the belief that the child should not have been in the middle of the carriageway.

“My client was not negligent not careless or reckless when Ciara met her demise. He was proceeding 20kmh and was forced on to the median by a taxi. My client was completely unaware that was on the median,” a statement read.

Meanwhile, “A” Division Commander, Marlon Chapman has relayed that those persons who trashed the driver of the truck would face the full brunt of the law.

Investigations into the accident continue.