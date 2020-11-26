Agricola accident victim identified as Tucville resident

The pedestrian who was killed after he was struck down by a truck at Agricola, Greater Georgetown has been identified as Kevin Monderson, 34, of Lot 16 Tucville Squatting Area, Georgetown. The man’s body was positively identified by his aunt Bridget Monderson on Tuesday.

It was reported that the accident occurred on Monday at around 07:10h, as the truck was proceeding towards Georgetown. At the time, the third lane for northbound traffic was activated.

The driver claimed that in the vicinity of Agricola road head, he observed a man standing on the median, but the man suddenly attempted to cross the road without paying attention to the southbound traffic.

As such, he walked into the path of the truck, thus causing a collision. As he fell onto the roadway, the truck’s rear right side wheel ran over both of his legs.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was attended to by a doctor on duty and admitted in a critical condition. He had also suffered severe head injuries, internal bleeding and broken legs.

The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday at about 07:30h while being treated in the Emergency Unit. Following the accident, the driver of the truck was taken into custody to assist with investigations.

On Monday, at the launch of Road Safety Week, Traffic Chief Ramesh Ashram disclosed that fatal accidents in Guyana for the year thus far have increased by a whopping 37 per cent when compared to the same period in 2019.