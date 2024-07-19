Agri students offered land to work at farmsteads under groundbreaking Govt initiative

While Guyana has experienced exponential growth in its agriculture sector over the last four years, the demand for food in the poultry, aquaculture and cash crop sectors continues to rise.

In response to this growing demand, the government has launched a new programme which will see acres of land being offered to students pursuing studies in agriculture to work on farmsteads and develop agri-based businesses.

The initiative was announced on Friday by President Dr Irfaan Ali and will be spearheaded through Agriculture Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme which is run by National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI).

The Guyana Lands and Survey Commission will also be a collaborating partner.

The President made the announcement to a large group of young graduates of the University of Guyana and the Guyana School of Agriculture today at NAREI Headquarters in Mon Repos on the East Coast of Demerara.

The project will come on stream in six-weeks and will provide the opportunity for agriculture students to relocate to farms along the Linden-Soesdyke highway to manage farmsteads and eventually develop agri-based businesses.

In fact, the government is already in talks with commercial banks to develop financing options.

According to President Ali, at these farmsteads along the highway, it is envisioned that the students will cultivate crops such as breadfruit, coconut and red beans, in a sustainable manner.

“We are targeting at least 500 farmsteads and we are going to link the production from these 500 farmsteads to a market,” the Head of State explained.

For the students who are not interested in relocating to the farmsteads but are passionate about excelling in the agriculture industry, President Ali said this new initiative will also group students to work in the poultry and aquaculture industries.

The Guyanese Leader explained that under his government, more emphasis is being placed on motivating students to become agri-business entrepreneurs.

“So, (the programme is) to do three things. One, bring your theory into practice, transfer the theory into results, give you the opportunity to earn and build capital formation. Then we are going to help you with the banks also so that we can create entrepreneurs, agribusinesses. That is what we want, we want to lift you at a higher level,” the president said.

--- ---