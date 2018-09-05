AG Williams to attend CFATF Council of Ministers Meeting in Miami

Guyana’s Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC., will be attending the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force-CFATF’s Steering Group and X Council of Ministers Meeting later this month in Miami, Florida.

The Attorney General made the announcement during a recent press conference. He will be accompanied by Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Tamika Barkoye, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The two-day meeting is slated for September 11-12. Prior to the Council of Ministers meeting, the Attorney General will chair the second CFATF face-to-face Steering Group meeting, DPI said.

The Council according to the CFATF Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is the supreme authority within the CFATF and consists of one ministerial representative of duly authorised alternate proposed in writing from each member.

Section 20 of the said MOU requires the council to meet once annually. The functions of the council include approval of the work programme, the budget for the following year and discussion and or approval as relevant on policy, financial and other strategic matters.

AG Williams is the current Chair of the CFATF.