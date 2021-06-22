AG files $20M lawsuit against Ferguson for slander over claims he distributed ID cards on Election Day

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC, has filed a $20M lawsuit against former Minister Annette Ferguson over claims she made about him illegally distributing Identification Cards (ID) on Election Day – March 2, 2020.

According to court documents seen by this publication, Ferguson made the claims at a round table discussion hosted by the Europe Union Observer Team on March 21, 2021, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Ferguson had said “you have people who are sitting in this room that were found distributing ID cards on elections day, not the APNU+AFC. It is the very Attorney General, Mr. Anil Nandlall, who was found distributing ID cards in the lower east coast corridor”, according to the Statement of Claim.

See full Statement of Claim: