AG asks court to dismiss ‘frivolous, vexatious’ lawsuit filed by Chris Jones

Attorney General Anil Nandlall has since responded to Christopher Jones’ claims in the lawsuit he filed against the State and several top officials of the Guyana Police Force.

Nandlall contends that a police officer has the power to arrest, without a warrant, anyone whom he suspects, with reasonable cause, is about to commit an offence or whom he suspects has already committed such an offence.

Moreover, the Attorney General contends that the offence need not actually have been committed to legitimise the arrest without a warrant by a police officer. In light of the circumstances, Nandlall submits that Jones is not entitled to any damages at law or at all and the lawsuit should be dismissed for being frivolous and vexatious.

Jones sued the State and the Police after they would have moved to recover stolen State assets from his possession.

The assets in question are barbershop equipment which he had acquired under the then Government’s the Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurial Development (SLED) programme.

However, the assets valued some $4M, had not yet been used for the intended barbershop business.

Police on August 20 proceeded to recover the assets at Jones’ home at Tucville, Georgetown.

Jones was later arrested and released on bail.

Jones is contending that his arrest and the detention of his property are unlawful.

See full response by the AG: