After US$1.6M upgrade, Sol Guyana commissions modern service station at McDoom

Sol Guyana has upgraded its McDoom, Greater Georgetown, Shell Service Station to a state-of-the-art facility with a walk-in convenience store – all to the tune of US$1.6M.

The official commissioning ceremony of the new facility was held today and attended by Sol Guyana’s General Manager Earl Carribon, Sol’s Regional Manager for Guyana and Suriname and other company officials as well as representatives from the McDoom/Agricola area who lauded the company for their contributions towards the development of the community’s landscape.

The new modern facility now boasts four spacious pump stations along with a walk-in convenient store.

Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat, who attending the opening ceremony, posited that the investment into his facility is part of government’s vision to transform the country.

According to Minister Bharrat, the East Bank Demerara corridor plays an important role in this transition.