After US Embassy’s warning, Police Force rushes to beef up security at city markets

Day after the US Embassy in Guyana issued a security warning to its citizens, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) this morning conducted a walkabout of the Stabroek Market area to begin mapping out strategies for better policing in the capital city.

On March 14, the US Embassy issued a security warning regarding the Stabroek and Bourda Market areas in Georgetown.

“The city of Georgetown is rated “critical” for crime. Incidents of robberies, sexual assault, vehicle accidents and homicides have occurred, particularly in high-risk areas after dark. U.S. mission personnel may not independently visit Stabroek Market. Furthermore, Mission personnel have been advised to use extreme caution when visiting Bourda Market during the day and may not independently visit Bourda Market at night,” the warning stated.

Today, the GPF issued a statement noting that plans are “apace to bring safety to market thoroughfares in the city”.

It was noted that a meeting was conducted on Monday between the Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine and the hierarchy of the Force. Following that meeting, Police Commander of 4 ‘A’ Division Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean met with M&CC’s Chief Constable Mr. V. Gafur this morning as “they sought to implement strategies to bring public safety to the market areas.”

The GPF said, “both representatives of the two agencies, in the company of other officers, commenced a strategy walkabout in the Stabroek Market area and began to map out strategies for collaboration and policing in and around the public thoroughfares.”

The GPF noted too that it will immediately provide resources to the City Council to have visible police presence in the areas and will continue further collaborative efforts to enhance public safety.

However, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn says the GPF has been working on this initiative since November 2021 “without the fanfare”.

According to him, the “US timing [is] coincidental”.