After surviving 2022 shooting incident, Linden vendor shot dead today

After surviving a shooting incident in 2022, a Linden vendor was shot dead today.

The victim, Nigel Somersall, was hospitalised after being shot several times about his body in September 2022.

The man was shot once to his abdomen and three times to his right hand. It was reported that the shooting stemmed from a misunderstanding with a male colleague.

Today, Somersall was shot dead.

See full statement issued by the Guyana Police Force:

Detectives in Regional Division 10 are probing the alleged murder of 56-year-old Nigel Somersall, a food stall owner who resided at West Watooka and Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden.

The 56-year-old man was found by his cousin (name provided) lying motionless next to his motorcycle at about 05:00hrs today (Monday, November 04, 2024).

According to information received, at about 03:54hrs, a motorcycle was heard riding towards the dead man’s house at West Watooka Hill Top. This was followed by several suspected gunshots and what reportedly sounded like the motorcycle falling to the ground.

Police were informed at about 05:30hrs. At the time of this report, detectives were actively processing the scene.

