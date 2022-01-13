After rejected by private hospital, woman delivers baby in taxi at GPHC

By: Amar Persaud

A 21-year-old woman this morning delivered her first child in the backseat of a car at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after she was rejected by a private medical facility.

Kherysha Pompey, a single mother who hails from Craig Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, was seeking admission at the private institution today but was denied. The woman was reportedly told that she was not ready for delivery, according to GPHC’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Jai Lall.

As such, the woman went to the GPHC and upon arrival in the taxi, she had already started to give birth to her baby girl.

One of the hospital’s newest attendants, who had only been on the job for some five months, immediately rushed to the young mother’s assistance until doctors arrived.

“Upon hearing the plea for help, [the attendant] sprang into action, opened the car door and saw the baby’s head protruding out of the mother. She was able to grab the head of the baby to assist the mother,” Lall explained.

A team of five doctors, who arrived shortly after, were able to successfully deliver the baby in the backseat of the car.

The mother and child are currently admitted at the GPHC Maternity Ward.

The hospital’s PRO explained that the young mother is a bit frazzled over the circumstances but she is recovering.

“This is her first child and she was very traumatised and was scared, however she expressed her gratitude and thanks to our team of doctors and the attendant who managed to save the life of her baby,” Lall noted.

“And she was kind of shocked because of when she went there (the private institution), for an institution to refuse her…even refusing to admit her for further examination and things like that,” the PRO added.

He further commended the quick response and good work of the GPHC team.

“In the emergency department, something is always happening but, in this case, it was something completely different and we were lucky that our team of doctors responded, our team of doctors were very efficient and the attendants, they performed their duty and they were able to save the life of the child,” he expressed.