After criminal charges filed against GECOM: Granger asks for “shortest possible time” for elections

One day after private criminal charges were filed against top officials at the Guyana Elections Commission for allegedly conspiring to delay elections, President David Granger has written the entity requesting a work programme for the polls in the “shortest possible time”.

President Granger wrote GECOM Chairman, Justice James Patterson this morning, a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

In his missive, the President noted it is essential that he is informed of the Commission’s readiness to deliver credible elections in Guyana.

“I urge you to present your plans, programmes and financial needs which will guide my proclamation of a suitable date for elections,” the Head of State said in his correspondence to Justice Patterson.

Elections are constitutionally due by March 21, 2019 which represents three months of the passage of the no-confidence motion against the Government on December 21, 2019.

GECOM is accused of not treating the matter expeditiously, as its Chairman and Government-nominated Commissioners are pushing for house-to-house registration which can last until November 2019.

Only yesterday, charges were filed against Justice Patterson, Vincent Alexander, Charles Corbin and Desmond Trotman.

The charges were brought by Marcel Gaskin, the brother of Business Minister, Dominic Gaskin.

Filed by Attorney-at-Law, Sanjeev Datadin, the charges allege that the defendants, during the period of December 22, 2018 and March 9, 2019 conspired to breach Article 106 of the Constitution of Guyana, which provided for the holding of General Elections in Guyana within three months from December 21, 2018.