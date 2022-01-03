After 5 years on the run: Man remanded to prison for fatal accident

After being on the run for over five years, a man who was responsible for the death of a boat captain in a vehicular accident back in 2016, has been captured, charged, and remanded to prison for the offence.

Delon Moore appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court today where he was not required to plead. He was remanded to prison until January 14.

Moore was arrested by ranks of the Springlands Police Station on Sunday in relation to another offence. The law enforcement officers subsequently discovered that the suspect was wanted in relation to the 2016 fatal accident.

Reports are that on August 9, 2016, Moore drove motorcar PTT 9233 in a dangerous manner along the Chester Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB), resulting in the death of 32-year-old Adrian Gomez, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

Gomez was a father of two of Adventure, Corentyne, Berbice. He suffered a fracture skull as a result of the accident. After being hospitalised for some two months, the boat captain was discharged but he subsequently died on December 17, 2016 as a result of complications caused by the accident.