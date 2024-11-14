After 2 years on the run, Corentyne labourer remanded for murder of ex-convict

A Corentyne labourer was on Wednesday remanded when he appeared at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Tuanna Hardy to answer the capital offence of murder.

Raj Reece, 20, called “Chunoo” of Number 55 Village, Corentyne, Berbice is accused of killing Akash Pechia between May 16 and 17, 2022 at Number 55 Village.

Reece was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was remanded until December 11.

Reece had been on the run for more than two years, and was only arrested on Sunday in his home village.

Pechia, called “Logoo”, an ex-convict, was found dead weeks after his release from prison.

Following the discovery, two persons were taken into custody, including one of Pechia’s cousins, a 23-year-old male.

Police had been working on the theory that Pechia might have been killed and his body dumped in the village, a short distance from the Number 55 cemetery.

In August 2021, Pechia had escaped from Police custody while at the Number 51 Police Station after he was arrested on a larceny charge. He was subsequently rearrested and charged with escape from lawful custody.

He died three weeks after being released from prison on bail.

Meanwhile, police had already charged two men for the death of the ex-convict; Derick Sugrim, 21, a labourer and Radesh Thaman called “Bangalee”, 20 also a labourer of Number 55 Village, Corentyne.

