After 1 month on the run, Berbice wife beater nabbed by police

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force: After successfully eluding arrest since August 26, 2024, Police today managed to apprehend suspected ‘wife abuser’ Edwin Jowheir in the backlands of Guysuco’s Albion Estate, some 30 miles off the main road.

Police have been looking for Jowheir since August 26 following a report of ‘Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm/Damage to Property’ made by his wife.

On August 26 2024, at about 12:45 hrs, Jyoti Jowheir, a 38-year-old female resident of Hampshire Village, Corentyne Berbice, went to Rose Hall Town Police Station and reported that earlier that day (at about 09:30 hrs), she was riding her electric scooter, when her husband Edwin Jowheir rode his motorcycle and crash into her which caused her to fell off her scooter.

Jyoti said she had a cell phone (valued at $40,000) in her hand when she fell off the scooter. The woman further told the police that her husband also came off his motorcycle and physically assaulted her (cuffing her to the face and abdomen). He also pelted her with a brick, which caused her to receive injuries to her face and about her body.

She sought medical attention, and the Police took a statement from her.

On the said date (August 26), a police team led by an Inspector went in search of Edwin Jowheir to have him arrested, but their effort was unsuccessful. Police, however, uplifted one XR Motorcycle CN 810 from his home. Jyoti identified the motorcycle as the bike that her husband was riding when he rode into her scooter. The XR motorcycle was taken to Albion Police Station and lodged. The owner never showed up with the documents.

Ever since Jyoti made her report, the Police have been making committed efforts to apprehend Edwin Jowheir, with follow-up reports on August 31, September 9th and 23rd.

