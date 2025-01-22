Afreximbank is a Diamond Sponsor of Guyana Energy Conference

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo (GECSCE), scheduled to be held from February 18th to 21st, 2025 has welcomed the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) as its Diamond Sponsor.

Afreximbank is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and

promote intra-and extra-African trade. The Bank’s main purpose is to stimulate a consistent

expansion, diversification, and development of African trade, while operating as a first-class, profit-oriented, socially responsible financial institution and a center of excellence in African trade matters.

Headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, the Bank maintains regional presence through offices in

Harare (Zimbabwe), Lagos (Nigeria), Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), Yaoundé (Cameroon),

Kampala (Uganda), and Bridgetown (Barbados), serving the Caribbean community. Notably, 12 out of 15 CARICOM countries are Afreximbank member states, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to its “Global Africa” agenda. This strategy aims to unite all Africans, irrespective of geographic location, in addressing the challenges of the global economic order and unlocking shared growth and prosperity.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Guyana Energy Conference, Anthony Whyte underscored the importance of having the participation of such a financial giant, especially at a time when the region grapples with the challenges of financing sustainable development.

“For more than three decades, Afreximbank has been a leader in providing innovative

financial instruments that have accelerated transformation across Africa. With a commitment to deepening its connections and trade relations with the Caribbean region, the financial institution has approved a limit of US$1.5 billion for financing within the CARICOM states. This will increase to US$3 billion when all 15 CARICOM countries sign the partnership treaty.”

The Chairman added, “With Afreximbank at our conference, it signals to the world that it is

committed to helping regional economies such as ours achieve their mission of sustainable

growth and trade expansion. I certainly look forward to their invaluable contributions which

will, no doubt, strengthen the business community’s blueprint for success.”

The Chairman was keen to note that this massive support is certainly not a standalone show of commitment by the bank as it has also led investment missions to CARICOM which to date have resulted in pipeline deals totalling over US$2 billion. These include small and

medium enterprise support and development in The Bahamas, tourism revitalisation support in Barbados, tourism projects in Grenada, renewable energy projects and trade finance in Saint Kitts and Nevis, and climate adaptation interventions in Saint Lucia.

Specifically for Guyana, Whyte said Afreximbank has proven that it is ready to support

Guyana’s economic transformation as it had exchanged a loan proposal of US$500 million

with local authorities during the hosting of its 31st Annual Meetings in Nassau, Bahamas in

June 2024.

Afreximbank’s Executive Vice President Intra-African Trade and Export Development,

Kanayo Awani commented: “We are delighted to be a Diamond Sponsor of the Guyana

Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo. This event provides an invaluable platform for

fostering dialogue and collaboration within the energy sector, a critical driver of economic

growth in Guyana and the wider Caribbean region. Afreximbank is committed to supporting

the CARICOM region to realise the full potential of its natural resources by participating in

such initiatives. This is in line with our Intra-African trade strategy and Global Africa

initiative that mandates our intervention to the African diaspora. We look forward to

exploring opportunities to contribute to Guyana's energy development through our innovative financing products and solutions, and partnerships.”

Afreximbank successfully hosted its inaugural Annual Meetings (AAM2024) in CARICOM

in Nassau, The Bahamas, in June 2024. Held under the theme 'Owning our Destiny:

Economic Prosperity on the Platform of Global Africa,' the event brought together over 4,000 delegates from around the world, including Heads of State, Prime Ministers, government ministers, and business leaders.

