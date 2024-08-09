Affiance labourer charged with rape of child

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Saied Mohamed, a 24-year-old Labourer of Affiance, Essequibo Coast, was charged with ‘Rape of a Child under (16) years’, which occurred on 19th September 2022, at Suddie, Essequibo Coast.

On Thursday (8th August 2024), the accused appeared at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court before Her Worship, Ms Tamieka Clarke, where the charge was read to him.

Bail was granted in the sum of $250,000, with the condition that Saied Mohaned is not to interfere with the victim.

The case was adjourned to 23rd August 2024 for disclosure of statements.

