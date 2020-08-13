Affected consumers urged to file complaints against LIAT by August 15

See full statement from the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC):

Affected consumers advised to urgently file complaints directly with LIAT by August, 15

The CCAC has received a number of complaints against the LIAT airline. These complaints have been compiled and forwarded to the recently appointed LIAT Administrator, Mr. Cleveland Seaforth based on an announcement he made last week which stated that, “any person having a claim against the Company whether liquidated, unliquidated, future or contingent is required to present particulars of their claim in writing not later than August 15, 2020”.

In the interest of time, the Commission advises consumers who were affected and have not yet filed a complaint with the CCAC to urgently submit their claims with accompanying supportive documents to the LIAT Administrator on or before the deadline. Soft copies will be accepted.

These claims can be sent to Cnr. Factory Road & Carnival Gardens. P.O Box 3109, St. John’s, Antigua: email to [email protected]: facsimile 268-462-8808.

Consumers who wish to contact Seaforth directly may call, 268-462-8868/9.

The Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) was established in 2006 and became fully operational in 2010. The Commission functions objectively in executing the laws governing two acts, namely the Competition and Fair- Trading Act N0. 11,2006 (CFTA) and the Consumer Affairs Act N0. 13 2011 (CAA).

