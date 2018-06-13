AFC’s Abel Seetaram gets 18 months jail for wounding vendor

Alliance for Change (AFC) Region 5 Councillor, Abel Seetaram was on Wednesday sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for a felonious wounding charge when he appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court.

On May 31, 2018, Magistrate Rhondel Weaver found him guilty of the offence which stated that on January 21, 2018, at Lot 121 B Woodley Park Village, West Coast Berbice, he injured an elderly vendor, Netram Rabindranauth.

The offence for which Seetaram is charged carries a maximum sentence of four years imprisonment.

However, in his last appearance, Defence counsel Horatio Edmonson in a plea of mitigation asked the Court to exercise mercy and leniency.

As such, a decision was then made to have a probation/welfare report submitted before sentencing took place.

The AFC Councillor was arrested after he used a piece of wood to injure his cousin, 54-year-old Rabindranauth of Lot 64 A Woodley Park Village during an altercation after a drinking spree.

It was also alleged that Seetaram and his son inflicted a series of blows on the father of one.

Seetaram who is no stranger to controversy was on May 30, 2016, fired from his post as Special Representative to the Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo.

Back then, a release was issued stating that the Office of the Prime Minister has “terminated with immediate effect the services of Abel Seetaram as Regional Representative of the Office of the Prime Minister for Region 5.”

Reports are that his firing came on the heels of comments he made on social media, where he lashed out at the AFC for “disrespecting him” after members of the party held an outreach without including him.

He was also involved in another incident a few days before which saw him crashing a new and expensive Government-owned vehicle while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was subsequently charged with being an unlicensed driver, dangerous driving and breach of insurance.

General Secretary (GS) of the AFC, Marlon Williams, in January of this year, said that the allegations of assault against Seetaram are “hearsay” and until judgement is passed no disciplinary actions will be taken [by the party] against him.

“All of this is hearsay. No judgement and should there be judgement, then we will cross that bridge when it comes,” he told INews during a telephone interview.