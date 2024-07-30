‘AFC’s 2am curfew inadequate’ – PNC withholds support

The Peoples National Congress (PNC) has released a statement describing the Alliance For Change’s (AFC) call for the reintroduction of the 2am curfew as “inadequate” to address road accidents.

“The PNCR has noted media reports that quote the AFC, in the person of its former Leader Khemraj Ramjattan, as saying that the 2AM curfew should be re-instated as a measure to reduce road accidents and fatalities. Without any empirical data or statistical analysis, the PNCR cannot support the AFC’s proposal,” the PNC said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Moreover, the PNCR is convinced that the road accident crisis cannot be resolved by merely one measure. It requires a holistic and data-driven approach, with continuous monitoring,” the party added.

During a press conference on Friday last, AFC’s past leader and former Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan called for the 2am curfew to be reinstated.

“The AFC advises that the 2am curfew which was in place under the coalition government be reinstituted. It would have avoided so many deaths on our roads,” Ramjattan said.

The 2am curfew was often relaxed during the holiday periods where there would be higher-than-usual alcohol consumption among persons – thereby defeating the intended purpose of the curfew – to curb road fatalities, especially those caused by drunk driving.

Moreover, the curfew was widely criticised as being anti-business.

