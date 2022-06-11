AFC holds “consequential” National Conference today

The Alliance For Change (AFC), the minority party in the coalition Opposition, could potentially see a change in its leadership later today as its holds a “consequential” National Conference.

In a statement on Friday, the party said it is ready for the one-day conference, which will see its General Secretary David Patterson challenging incumbent AFC Leader Khemraj Ramjattan for the position.

Both Ramjattan and Patterson were nominated by eight groups each. Ramjattan, who is a founding member of the party, had previously served stints as AFC Leader and Chairman. He was re-elected as AFC Leader at the party’s last conference in 2019.

Other positions being contested include the party’s Chairman post, for which Ramjattan along with Catherine Hughes, Sherod Duncan and Juretha Fernandes were nominated.

Hughes, Fernandes and Duncan along with Valerie Garrido-Lowe, Ricky Ramsaroop and Devin Sears are vying for the Vice Chair spot.

The party will have a new General Secretary and the nominations for that position include Ramjattan, Hughes, Fernandes, Duncan and Ramsaroop as well as Neilson McKenzie and Michael Carrington.

Additionally, more than 50 members have also been nominated and are contesting to sit on the 12-person AFC governing council – the National Executive Committee.



The party said in its Friday missive that “We once again take great pride in our party’s commitment to a transparent, free and fair election process. The fact that a long and strong list of candidates has been nominated and are vying for leadership positions in the party is a very positive sign.”

“As we are all aware, it is not uncommon that political elections of this nature may sometimes engender bitter divisiveness and rancour. The AFC is most fortunate and proud to boast that even though our campaigns are being waged with fierce competitiveness, these have been conducted in a dignified, respectful and professional manner consistent with the party’s grounding principles and standards as a liberal democracy. To this end, each of the competitors for the leadership positions has pledged their unequivocal commitment to support the eventual winners and the party.”

The Conference starts at 10:00h and the formal agenda includes, the Leader’s report, the General Secretary’s report, a discussion on the way forward document, motions and election of office bearers 2022-2024. Voting commences at 14:00h.

It was noted that the process and agenda in place were fully endorsed by all of the 285 delegates and 50 observers slated to be in attendance in six locations across Guyana and two overseas.

These delegates represent groups across the 10 regions of Guyana, the Youth For Change (YFC), the Women For Change (WFC) and AFC groups in the Diaspora including the USA, Canada, UK and the Caribbean.

“We are ready to go! The enthusiasm and excitement are at fever pitch in the Alliance For Change as we approach what may arguably be our great party’s most consequential National Conference…,” the party said.

Patterson, who has been a member of the AFC since its formation in 2005, had expressed his honour at being nominated for the leadership post, telling this publication last weekend that he has several plans to implement if elected.

Among these plans, he explained, are how to improve the AFC’s representation and strengthen its party structures.

In fact, Patterson said one of the main issues the party needs to address is its physical outreaches across the country, noting that these were affected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked if there is any particular weakness within the party he would like to address as leader, Patterson said the AFC has “acknowledged” that it is in the Opposition and therefore, would work on not only improving its role as an opposition force but also on regaining power.

There have been rumours that at its upcoming NEC, the AFC will discuss the possibility of parting ways with its coalition partner, the PNC-led APNU, which it had joined forces with in 2015 to win that year’s national election.

Asked to comment on this, Patterson had indicated that at the NEC, all members will give their input on the party’s way forward and “…how best they see the AFC in the next two years”.

He added that this is not limited to the party’s relationship within the coalition but other issues such as more youth memberships and policy areas.

“I’m sure that discussions will come up, how to lend our support in strengthening coalition politics because we are in a coalition…[but] it’s not a question of simply concentrating on coalition,” Patterson explained.

Moreover, this publication also spoke to two of the younger members of the party who are up for executive positions. Fernandes, who also serves as a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), said “I’m very thankful for the confidence that persons have put forward in me by the nominations, very humbling to say the least. A lot of work to be done, as we move into the National Conference. But more importantly, a lot of work to be done moving forward. So, we’re going to put our best foot forward to make sure the AFC comes out of it altogether strong.”

Sears, another young member, noted that while he is honoured by his nomination as Vice Chair of the party, his eyes are also set on being elected to the executive committee. This, he noted, is something he and his team are working towards.

“As it is right now, I’m interested in being a National Executive member. That’s what I’m interested in at this time… I have a team that is working, reaching out to all the delegates and chapters,” Sears had explained.