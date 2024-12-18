AFC dumps, abandoned busload of Warrau migrants at Amerindian Affairs Ministry’s doorsteps

Despite the Alliance For Change (AFC) claiming that a group of Warrau people stranded in Georgetown were abandoned by the Government, the Opposition party, headed by Nigel Hughes, dumped and abandoned that very group on the doorsteps of the Amerindian Affairs Ministry.

The very migrants being tended to on Friday last. Lt. Colonel Earl Edghill (can be seen in the photo assisting them

The group, which comprise Venezuelan migrants, were subsequently taken under the wings of the Ministry, which provided them with food, hampers, Christmas toys, money and critically made logistical arrangements for them to be transported back to Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), where they are said to have originated.

In an interview with this publication, People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Member of Parliament, Alister Charlie revealed that on Tuesday, AFC leader Nigel Hughes spoke to him regarding the migrants. According to Charlie, the AFC leader then told him he “doesn’t have time” to deal with the migrants’ plight and the group were subsequently dumped at the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs on Tuesday afternoon.

“When I came, I was told Nigel Hughes was in at the Ministry. So, I met with him and he asked me, if I knew about the Warraus…he said he would like to speak with the PS (Permanent Secretary). I said PS is in a meeting. However, PS will be on his way. He (Hughes) told me he doesn’t have enough time on his hands do deal primarily with the Warraus that are in Georgetown. And he will be here at 13:00hrs. That was conveyed to PS.”

Charlie related that he had to leave the Ministry for a meeting, while the PS also had another meeting to attend. The MP explained that they were subsequently told that a bus load of between 25 and 30 of the very Warraus that were being looked after by the AFC, including children, had arrived at the Ministry and had been abandoned there.

“Through the PS, we assisted them. These are Venezuelan, not Guyanese Warraus. We offered them hampers, every single one of them. Disbursed money to assist them. We also made transportation arrangements, put logistics in place to have them get back to Region Two, Charity. We feted the kids with Christmas toys, we brought Christmas for them. They were well treated,” Charlie said.

The AFC has been claiming that the group of Warrau people, who alleged they were invited to Georgetown by President Dr Irfaan Ali, were effectively abandoned by the Government. Ali in a statement on his social media debunked this, slamming the politicising of the issue.

The Head of State meanwhile also shared a video of his aide-de-camp, Lieutenant Colonel Earl Edghill, who as a matter of fact first drew the President’s attention to the group’s presence in the city last Friday.

“Last Thursday, we were in Essequibo. And there were lots of persons around his excellency, taking photos and asking for assistance. At no time at all was the President or persons associated with the President, inviting anyone to Georgetown,” Edghill explained.

“However, on Friday, a group of individuals claiming to be from Essequibo turned up at state house, claiming that his excellency instructed them to come down to Georgetown. I made contact with his excellency and was instructed to provide humanitarian assistance, since he never invited or encouraged them to come to Georgetown.”

Edghill stated that after they were fed at the One Guyana kitchen opposite State House, in addition to hampers being provided to the group. A minibus was procured with the assistance of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) for them to be transported to Parika.

“Whilst at Parika, they were given dinner. They were housed for the night. And they were given breakfast the next morning. They received financial assistance, as well as transportation on the boat to Essequibo. It is appalling to now hear and see that the same set of individuals are in town making outlandish claims. I feel as though our assistance has been wasted and we are being targeted without cause,” the Lieutenant Colonel added.

