Advanced gas turbines arrive from Sweden for GtE project

LNDCH4 Guyana proudly announces the arrival of two advanced gas turbines from Sweden, marking a significant milestone in Guyana’s transformative Gas-to-Energy project. These gas turbines, which will be at the heart of the Combined Cycle Power Plant generating 300 Megawatts (MW) of electricity, are set to be installed at the project’s Gas-to-Energy site in Wales, West Demerara, ushering in a new era of energy efficiency and sustainability for the country.

The turbines’ arrival highlights LNDCH4 Guyana’s continued progress toward enhancing Guyana’s energy capacity. Mr. Humberto Lopez, Country Manager for LNDCH4 Guyana, provided an overview, stating, “The arrival of these cutting-edge turbines marks a crucial milestone in realizing Guyana’s energy ambitions. Once operational, they will not only expand the country’s power generation capacity but also provide an efficient and environmentally friendly energy source for decades to come.”

Mr. Lopez further emphasized the strategic importance of the turbines, which will power the Combined Cycle Plant and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Plant, both currently under construction at the Gas-to-Energy site. These turbines will also use the associated gas from the oil wells. Once completed, the project is expected to reduce Guyana’s reliance on imported fuels, lower energy costs, and significantly contribute to national efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Aligned with the government’s vision to diversify Guyana’s energy sector, the Gas-to-Energy project is a vital step toward building a sustainable and prosperous energy future. The Combined Cycle and NGL plants will play a critical role in harnessing Guyana’s natural gas reserves, unlocking the country’s energy potential.

As construction progresses, LNDCH4 Guyana remains committed to engaging local communities, creating job opportunities, and ensuring that this landmark project delivers tangible benefits to the people of Guyana.

