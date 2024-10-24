ACP Calvin Brutus arrives at court to face charges for financial crimes

Assistant Commissioner of Police Calvin Brutus moments ago arrived at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to face charges in relation to financial crimes.

Brutus is implicated in financial crimes involving hundreds of millions of dollars.

The investigation conducted by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) which began in July, led to the discovery of over $800 million in assets under Brutus’ control, both in properties and bank accounts shared with his wife, Adonika Aulder.

Initially linked to the Police Force’s Credit Union, the investigation quickly expanded following information provided by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

Brutus’ assets include $300 million in properties and $500 million across joint bank accounts with his wife.

