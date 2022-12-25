Acknowledge less fortunate, take some time to spread joy – PSC

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) hereby extends warm Christmas wishes to all Guyanese, especially the Christian community, and our many visitors.

The PSC wishes you a safe and happy Christmas with family and friends and hopes that it is filled with good cheer, good health, and memorable moments.

As you enjoy the festivities, we encourage you to acknowledge those that are less fortunate and take some time to spread joy in whatever way possible.

We would also like to extend our heartiest thank you to the business community and stakeholders that have collaborated with and supported us over the past year.

A joyful and merry Christmas to you all!