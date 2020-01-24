Accused in the rape of 11-year-old girl to face retrial

A 59-year-old Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) man is expected to face a retrial after a jury failed to reach a verdict in his trial for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with an 11-year-old girl.

The charges against Carlyle Williams state that between October 14, 2017, and October 15, 2017, the young girl went to visit Williams’ home at Linden and was violated. While in bed reading the child a story on October 14, 2017, it is alleged that Williams raped her.

The following day, Williams is accused of going into the child’s room and taking advantage of her again. The child complained to her mother, and a report was made to the Police. The accused was subsequently arrested and charged.

Williams was represented by Attorney-at-Law Ravindra Mohabir while the State was represented by Prosecutors Teriq Mohammed and Mandel Moore.

After several hours of deliberation, the jury was unable to arrive at a verdict, resulting in the trial Judge Jo-Ann Barlow ordering a retrial for Williams which should be at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Criminal Assizes.

Williams remains on bail until his next trial.