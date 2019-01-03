Accused in Old Year’s murder of labourer remanded

Twenty-year-old, Alex Mattias was on Thursday remanded to prison after being charged with the capital offence of murder committed on a an Essequibo labourer on Old Year’s night.

The Pamona Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast resident stood before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Suddie Magistrates’ Courts and was not allowed to plea to the indictable offence.

It is alleged that he on December 31, 2018, at Pamona Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast murdered 23-year-old Kevin Moses Betancourt of Vilvoorden, Essequibo Coast.

Mattias is expected to return to Court next on January 25, 2019 when the matter will continue.

INews has reported that Betancourt died from a stab wound which punctured his heart.

Reports revealed that the victim ventured into the premises of the suspect in search of an unknown person.

However, while making enquires, he was asked by the suspect to leave.

This resulted in a physical confrontation and the suspect allegedly whipped out a knife and wounded the victim to his neck and chest.

The victim was rushed to the Suddie Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.