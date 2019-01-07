Accused in murder of GDF lieutenant remanded

The accused in the Philippe murder of Guyana Defense Force (GDF) lieutenant Mark Bagot was on Monday remanded to prison when he appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court to answer to the capital offence.

Kamal Matthews also called “Son”, 26, of Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on December 23, at Philippe, Corentyne he unlawfully killed Mark Bagot.

Matthews is being represented by Attorney at law Chandra Sohan.

Magistrate Renita Singh has set January 21, for the accused to return to court when the police will present a progress report.

Scores of residents from the Black Bush Polder and also from the Village of Philippe were present during the proceeding on Monday.

At the time of the incident Bagot was reportedly sharing a drink with a friend at the Beer Garden when an argument ensued between Bagot and the suspect over the purchasing of “Guinness”.

Bagot was subsequently stabbed during a confrontation.

He was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital treated and transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

On Wednesday last, Matthews, who was being sought by the police, turned himself in accompanied by Sohan to the Whim Police Station.