Accused in armed robbery granted bail

After being remanded on charges of armed robbery and possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, 30-year-old Charles Stoby of Hadfield Street, Georgetown appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly later this week and was granted bail on each charge which he had denied.

Stoby who made his first court appearance on November 9, 2018 before the Chief Magistrate was slapped with charges alleging that on October 22, 2018 at Gordon Street, Kitty he robbed Kester Roberts, while being armed with a gun, of jewellery among other items which valued $536,000.

The said defendant was also charged for having live rounds of ammunition along with a pistol in his possession without being the licenced firearm holder at that time.

However, after Police Prosecutor Simone Payne objected to bail, the Chief Magistrate remanded Stoby to prison.

Nevertheless, after being incarcerated for over a month, Stoby was given his pre-trail liberty when Magistrate Leron Daly granted him bail of $150,000 on each charge.

The defendant is expected to reappear in court on January 11, 2019 and was ordered to report to the Brickdam Police Station as a condition of the bail.