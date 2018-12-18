Accused in $5.7M fraud remanded to prison

After being slapped with three fraud related charges totaling over $5.7 million, 38-year-old Rudolph Braithwaite was remanded to prison by Georgetown Magistrate Faith McGusty on all the charges when he made his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The McDoom, East Bank Demerara resident stood before the courts and denied the charges.

The first charge alleged that between April 27 and June 7, 2018 at Imbaimadai Landing, Mazaruni River, Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Braithwaite with intent to defraud he obtained a quantity of mining equipment and food supplies valued at $313,000, property of Davika Persaud by falsely pretending that the items were bought on the account of his employer, Rutherford Holding Inc.

Another charge alleged that between January 1 and February 28, 2018 at the aforementioned location, with intent to defraud he obtained a quantity of goods and fuel valued at $580,000 property of Grant Ali, by falsely pretending that the items were bought on the account of his employer, Rutherford Holding Inc.

The court also hear that between December 1, 2017 and July 9, 2018 at Imbaimadai Landing, he stole 19 ounces of raw gold valued at $4.9 million taken from the account of his employer, Neville Rutherford.

Stephen Telford, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), who prosecuted the matter objected to bail on the grounds that the crime is somewhat habitual for the defendant.

As a result, Magistrate McGusty made no hesitation and remanded Brathwaite to prison until March 19, 2019.

Additionally the matter was transferred to the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court.