Accused firearm licence fraudster on bail

A Charlotte Street, Georgetown resident, who was arraigned for pretending that he was in a position to grant a firearm licence, was on Friday released on $80,000 bail when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Lawrence Gittens, 48, denied the charge that was read to him by Magistrate Leron Daly.

According to facts presented to the court, between May 15 and 28, 2018, Gittens obtained $250,000 from Andre Ash with the intent to defraud by falsely pretending he could obtain a firearm licence.

Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh informed the court that investigations into the matter are incomplete and made no objections to bail being granted.

The matter will continue on July 20.