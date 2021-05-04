Accused chain snatcher granted $150,000 bail

A 19-year-old teen who was previously charged for his involvement in multiple robberies was on Monday hauled before the court on a charge of similar nature.

Daniel McArthur of Lot 27 Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara, made his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was not required to plead to the indictable count of simple larceny.

The allegation against the teen stated that on April 29, at North Road, he stole from the person of Janetta Morris, two gold chains; one valued $126,000 and another valued $98,000.

The teen was represented by Attorney-at-Law Dexter Todd, who appeared virtually. Todd, in his bail application, told the court that McArthur is currently in the process of learning a trade. He said the teen is actively working to reform himself and doesn’t have any convictions. It was against this background that the attorney pleaded for reasonable bail for his client.

Meanwhile, the Police prosecutor objected to bail stating that on the day in question, when McArthur snatched the virtual complainant’s chain, he was chased and caught by a bus conductor who witnessed the crime. He further said that after, the defendant was positively identified by the VC at the Police station. The prosecutor added that many other persons had witnessed the incident.

Further, he said that the defendant admitted to the crime while he was in Police custody.

The prosecutor said that the defendant told officers, “yes I did grabble the lady chain, but I ain’t got it here”.

Meanwhile, McArthur’s attorney maintained that the teen did not admit to the crime while in Police custody. He further questioned the accuracy of the prosecutor’s facts since he explained that his client was caught immediately after he allegedly stole the items yet none was recovered on his person.

Despite the prosecution’s objection, the teen was granted bail in the sum of $150,000. Magistrate Isaacs also ordered that the defendant should not come within 100 feet of the complainant, her residence and her place of employment.

The matter has been adjourned to May 17.

In October 2019, McArthur along with two others were arraigned before Magistrate Leron Daly, where they were jointly charged for robbery.

The charge had alleged that on October 17, 2019, at Camp Street, Georgetown, while being in the company of each other, they robbed Ethan Mookho of two cellphones valued $298,000.

They all pleaded not guilty.

Further, another charge against McArthur alleged that on October 11, 2019, at Georgetown, he stole one handbag valued $5000, a phone valued $65,000 and $2000 from Juliette Wills. To this charge, the teen also pled not guilty.

Nevertheless, McArthur and the other two defendants were remanded to prison. Sometime later, when they made their second court appearance, they were all granted bail.

However, when the trio reappeared in court in March 2020, McArthur’s bail was revoked by Magistrate Leron Daly, when it was revealed that he was being questioned at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court in connection to another robbery.