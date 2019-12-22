Accountant robbed of millions after leaving city bank

An accountant who works with a city contractor was left traumatised after being robbed of a large sum of cash by two masked gunmen.

Reports are the accountant was ambushed by the gun-toting duo during a daring daylight robbery on Friday afternoon.

Inews was told that at about 14:22h on the day in question, the accountant, after withdrawing a large sum of cash, left the bank and proceeded to a Bel Air, Georgetown, residence to pay workers.

Reports are that the accountant placed the money in a bag and had it in the front seat of his car while driving. When he arrived at the Bel Air, Georgetown location and was in the process of exiting his vehicle, a car pulled up alongside him.

Two gunmen donning masks jumped out of the car and rushed towards him. This online publication was told that they pointed the gun at him and demanded that he hand over the bag with cash. Realising that the accountant was hesitating, one of the gunmen then threatened to shoot him.

Reports are the petrified man handed over the bag. As the armed bandits rushed back to the awaiting car, they fired a shot in the accountant’s direction before escaping. The bullet did not hit the victim.

Meanwhile, the sound of the gunshot alerted persons in the area and they rushed out to ascertain what was transpiring. The Police were notified and went to the scene.

Commander of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Sub-division A (Georgetown), Assistant Police Commissioner Edgar Thomas, when contacted, told Inews that no one has been arrested but that ranks are currently following leads.

He noted that the area where the robbery occurred has security cameras and the footage from these cameras will be reviewed.