Abercrombie & Kent expected to enter the Guyana market

This morning, President Dr. Irfaan Ali met with Geoffrey Kent, the founder and Chairman Emeritus of the exclusive tourism operator Abercrombie & Kent. Abercrombie & Kent is expected to enter the Guyana market.

Mr. Kent was joined by local Wilderness Explorer Toney Thorne, while President Ali was accompanied by Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Oneidge Walrond, Guyana’s High Commissioner to London, Rajendra Singh, and Director of Presidential Affairs Marcia Nadir-Sharma.

Abercrombie and Kent is considered the world’s premier luxury travel company, with an unrivaled legacy of creating memorable, inspiring adventures in more than 100 countries on all seven continents.

--- ---