Abandoned motorcycles, ganja found during police raid in city 

Ranks of Regional Police Division #4 ‘A’ (Georgetown) on Friday conducted a raid exercise on several homes in the district during which they unearthed two abandoned motorcycles and 37 grams of marijuana.

The exercise was carried out at about 03:30h.

During the raid, three suspects were also arrested pending investigations for Robbery Under Arms

These are a 34-year-old self-employed male of Tucville Squatting Area, Georgetown; a 28-year-old labourer of Non-Pariel, East Coast Demerara, and a 48-year-old labourer of Melanie Damashana, ECD.

The items found during the raid were lodged and the suspects are in custody assisting with the investigation.