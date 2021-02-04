AAG’s first developmental meet called off

The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) will see a disruption to their athletic calendar for 2021, as their first developmental meet of the year has been called off.

The meet, which was scheduled for this weekend at the Leonora Track and Field facility, has not received the go ahead from the National COVID-19 Task Force, and as such will have to be postponed.

According to AAG President Aubrey Hutson, he has not received word from the Task Force as of Thursday.

“We didn’t get any response from the task force so the meet is off,” Hutson confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

He continued saying, “I do not have a confirmation letter as yet.”

The decision to call off this weekend’s meet was made in the interest of protecting athlete’s health and safety and the need to abide by the COVID-19 guidelines. Further, Hutson explained that it would be impossible for the AAG to organize a meet at the 9th hour.

“After today, I cannot go ahead. To plan for these evets, it takes more than one day or two days. But they did not say yes or not,” he told this publication.

When probed about whether or not the AAG will push for the meet to be hosted over the following weekend, Huston commented that he is unsure at the moment.

The Athletics Association had three developmental meets planned this month on the 6th & 7th, 21st & 22nd & the 27th & 28th. Owing to this delay, it is likely that the calendar will have to be restructured to facilitate enough meets to get Guyanese athletes ready for international meets and the Tokyo Summer Olympics. [Jemima Holmes]