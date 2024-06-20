‘A united front’ – Hughes, Patterson agree on nominations for AFC top posts

Joint Press Statement from Nigel Hughes and David Patterson

We express our profuse gratitude to those groups within the Alliance For Change (AFC) that have nominated David and me as candidates for various positions within the management structure of the Party and to the many delegates who have called to pledge their support.

After lengthy and robust discussions, we are of the opinion that in the best interests of the AFC and country that we ought not to compete against each other but, present a united front.

In this context therefore, David and I have agreed that Nigel Hughes will accept the nomination for Leader of the Alliance For Change while David Patterson will decline nomination for that position.

David Patterson will, with humility and gratitude, accept the nomination for Chairperson of the Party. This we agree is in the best interest of a unified AFC.

“I fully endorse Nigel Hughes as the best candidate to lead the AFC at this time as we head into the 2025 Regional and General Elections. I am confident that with his leadership, our victory at the polls will be guaranteed.” David Patterson.

“I am deeply appreciative of the great sacrifice made by David Patterson to decline the nomination for Leader. David has given outstanding service both at the party and national levels. I look forward to our joint united collaboration in building a stronger AFC and a modern Guyana. The AFC is and has always been the most inclusive political party and I am humbled to accept the nomination to lead this great party .” Nigel Hughes.

We reiterate our gratitude to the members of the AFC for nominating us and look forward to their continured support.

Dated this 19th day of June 2024.

Nigel Hughes David Patterson

--- ---