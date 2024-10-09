A new voters list is prepared for every election – Nandlall

Responding to information emanating from the Opposition, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has explained that a new voters list is produced for every elections.

“We have a continuous registration process that is ongoing all year round, it will only stop at elections to produce a new list. They [Opposition] are calling for a new list. A new list will be produced for the 2025 elections based upon a continuous registration system. So what new list they’re calling for?” Nandlall contended during his programme “Issues in the News” on Tuesday.

“Every election gets a new list, one that is produced by GECOM on a continuous registration basis,” he reaffirmed.

According to Nandlall, “we have put over 100 amendments in the law to ensure that that list is kept clean, that dead people are removed from it, that those who should not be on the list, should not be on the list.”

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is working closely with the General Register Office (GRO) to verify deaths and remove deceased individuals from the Official List of Electors (OLE).

Additionally, during the claims and objections period, constituents have the opportunity to contest the inclusion of deceased individuals on the OLE.

Families or other residents can present necessary documentation to GECOM to validate their claims, thereby ensuring the accuracy of the electoral roll. The last claims and objections exercise ran from July 2 to July 15, while the continuous registration process currently underway is set to last until November 29, 2024.

As of September 20, 2024, GECOM’s Public Relations (PR) Officer Yolanda Warde reported that 6,941 new voters have registered.

Additionally, there have been 2,614 applications for address changes, 1,800 requests for changes in personal particulars, 6,600 applications for replacement ID cards, and 705 requests for photo retakes.

