Elections 2020: PPP/C wins Region 1 while Coalition wins Region 8

The Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has won Region One (Barima Waini) while the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) coalition has won Region Eight (Potaro Siparuni).

The results were declared by the respective Returning Officers (ROs).

For Region One, the PPP/C received 7,996 while the APNU/AFC copped 3,839. The Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) received 145 while the United Republic Party won 77.

For Region Eight, the PPP/C got 2,041 and the APNU/AFC received 2,086. The LJP received 460 and the URP 39.