$9M worth of ganja destroyed by fire; suspect in custody

Ranks of the Cove and John Police Station on Wednesday arrested a 39-year-old man who was busted planting ganja at Golden Grove North, Seawall.

He was found cultivating plants ranging from 2ft to 11ft in length. There was a total of 150 plants.

After arresting the suspect, officers conducted further searches in the area where they found 21 transparent bags and two black plastic bags containing cannabis.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement, said the ganja carries a street value of some $9M.

The illegal substances were destroyed by fire as police continue their investigations.