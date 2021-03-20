99 new COVID-19 cases recorded

A whopping 99 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

This now takes the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 9585.

However, only 882 of these are currently active cases. This includes 10 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 872 in isolation, that is, 52 in institutional isolation and the other 820 in home isolation.

Additionally, another 15 persons are also in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 8489 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 death toll when up to 214 following the deaths of a 70-year-old man from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and another 50-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). They both died on Friday while receiving care at medical facilities.

Guyana has tested more than 81,000 persons for the novel coronavirus since the pandemic outbreak here just over a year ago.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: