$981.2M Pouderoyne Pump Station on track for July 2025 completion – MoA

The Agriculture Ministry stated that contrary to misleading reports in section of the media, construction on the Pouderoyne pump station is advancing. This is according to a recent report issued by the consultant overlooking the project.

According to the report, construction of the $981.2 million pump station which commenced in January 2024, is on scheduled to be completed before the end of July 2025.

The September 22, 2024 report states that the access road leading to the pump station has been completed up to crushed stone level and the site has been cleared. The report also indicated that the installation of the greenheart test pile and permanent timber revetments had been completed.

Furthermore, a 36” high-density polyurethane tube pipe for drainage to the area north of the sluice was installed while the installation of steel sheet pile permanent revetment north and south of the sluice has also been completed.

Construction of a timber access bridge and a temporary timber revetment and excavation works for the pump station north of the sluice was also completed.

Over the next month, the contractor, Spectre Construction Inc., is expected to complete the steel sheet pile revetment and continue the installation of steel sheet pile tanking piles north of the sluice. Dewater of the excavation pit north of the sluice is also scheduled to take place this month.

So far, according to the consultant’s report, the project is approximately 30 per cent completed. The report also indicated that the contractor has been working diligently and is expected to complete the project within the contractual period.

Last October, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) wrote to the Ministry of Agriculture’s National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) informing the entity that approval had been given for the contract Construction of the Pump Station at Pouderoyen Region No. 3 to be awarded to Spectre Construction Inc.

Over the past four years, the Agriculture Ministry through the NDIA has embarked on a number of similar projects to improve the country’s drainage capacity.

Just recently pump stations were commissioned at Cozier in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam); Greenwich Park in Region Three (Essequibo Island-West Demerara) and Adventure on the Corentyne Coast in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

